Ghana: UMaT Wins Maiden Ghana Gas Quiz Challenge Competition

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Paul Y. A. Yeboah

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa has won the maiden Tertiary Edition of the Gas Challenge Quiz Competition organised by the Ghana National Gas Company.

The competition was organised as part of the company's efforts at bridging the gap between industry and academia as well as educating the public on the operations of the company and also gas- related matters.

UMaT won the competition with 91 points as against 80 points and 64 points for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University of Ghana respectively which was held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Auditorium in Accra.

At the preliminary stages of the competition, UMaT emerged the winner of the Zone 2 competition which was keenly contested by the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

The University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were also the winners of the Zone 1 and Zone 3 competitions respectively.

The CEO of the Ghana National Gas Company, Dr Ben K. D. Asante in his opening remarks emphasised the importance of such a project and indicated the commitment of the Ghana National Gas Company to bridging the gap between academia and industry in the gas industry.

UMaT took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000.00, laptops for all contestants, a citation and winners plaque.

As part of the prize Ghana Gas will refurbish and stock a laboratory for the University and offer an eight-week fully sponsored industrial attachment with the company's operational site.

The 1st runner up, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology took home a cash prize of GH¢5,000.00, laptops for the contestants, citation and plaque. The 2nd runner up, the University of Ghana took home a cash prize of GH¢3,000.00, laptops for the participants and a plague and citation.

The Dean of the Faculty of Mineral Resources and Technology, Assoc Prof. Grace Ofori Sarpong in the company of the Head of the Department of Petroleum Engineering, Dr Eric Broni-Bediako, the Coach, Dr Richard Amorin and Mr Alexander Ofori Mensah the trainer, together with the three contestants presented the awards to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. J. S. Y. Kuma.

He expressed the University's profound gratitude to the team for making UMaT proud and for raising the bar of the maiden challenge that high.

Prof. Kuma indicated that he was very happy that the contestants showed excellence on that occasion.

He advised them to work hard during the period of their internship because that could land them an important opportunity in the industry.

Prof. Kuma also informed them that there would be opportunities in academia for them when the Gas Engineering Programme at the School of Petroleum Studies is rolled out very soon and so they should avail themselves of the opportunities when they present themselves.

