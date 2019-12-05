Ghana: 'Sunyani Technical University Has Adequate Security in Place'

Sunyani — The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sunyani Technical University in the Bono Region Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah has assured students of the university, of adequate security despite recent security breaches in the institute.

The assurance by the VC was as a result of the murder of one of the university's security guard last month by armed robbers who stormed the university campus and attempted to break into ATM machines in the school.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah who announced this at the 24th matriculation ceremony in Sunyani yesterday stated that the university was in touch with the police to conduct night patrols on campus to thwart any unforeseen emergencies.

"Management will continue to ensure adequate protection of students and staff to ensure a serene environment for teaching and learning to thrive on campus," he assured.

Touching on admission, the VC said the university received a total of 3,137 applications and out of the number a total of 2,299 representing 73 per cent were admitted for the 2019/2020 academic year, an increase of 20 per cent over last year's enrollment of 1,914.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said in line with the core mandate prescribed by the Technical University ACT, 2016 (ACT 927), the university admitted more engineering, science and technology based and TVET and Applied Arts Programmes 1,570 as compared to Business Programmes 729 this year.

This, he explained was in fulfillment of the government's industrialisation drive.

Touching on other issues, the VC said the university in collaboration with the Students Representative Council (SRC) and other stakeholders had introduced student's support fund from which students of the university who would encounter financial challenges in the course of their studies, could source for funds to settle those challenges so that they could complete their programmes.

He, however, warned that the university would not hesitate to deal with students who break the laws of the school adding that negative tendencies such as rebellion to authority, indulgence in examination malpractices, sexual harassment would not be tolerated.