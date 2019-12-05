Tanzania: Coast Region Cashew Auctions Launched

4 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), Eng. Evarist Ndikilo has launched cashewnuts auctions in Mkuranga District while emphasizing that farmers' payments are disbursed within ten days.

During the event also attended by district commissioners, district councils' chairpersons, district executive directors and representatives from Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT), the RC witnessed the auction process and commended Alpha Choss Company that pledged to buy all grade one cashewnuts at 2,571/-per kilogram and CDJKL Company purchase all grade two at 2,300/-per kilogram.

The second auction was expected to take place on Wednesday with the RC directing CBT Manager for Dar es Salaam and Coast region to seek permission from the responsible ministry to allow cashewnuts which do not qualify for the first and second grades to be sold through auctioning at Agricultural and Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS).

"The government is working tirelessly to ensure all cashewnuts farmers are paid without delay. We must play our part to support the government efforts to see this is achieved and move on with the preparations for the coming season," he said.

Eng. Ndikilo also used the opportunity to remind district commissioners to be in charge in supervising farming activities and applying bylaws to deal with the farmers who do not take proper care of their farms which result in poor harvest.

Earlier, the RC chaired the regional cashewnuts stakeholders and assured the farmers who have not yet received their payments that they would get paid after completion of verification exercise.

The launching of the auctions is a good sign to the ongoing exercise of cashewnuts marketing through Warehouse Receipt System since it will pave way for other districts in the region to follow the similar method of in selling their cashewnuts.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.