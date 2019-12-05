Africa: Tanzania to Face Zimbabwe in the Copa Coca Cola Finals

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's U-16 Copa Coca-Cola team is set to face Zimbabwe in Africa's final to be played at the M-Pesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

Tanzania qualified after eliminating the defending champions, Kenya in the semi-final by 5-4 on penalties. The two teams recorded barren draw in regulation time.

Zimbabwe qualified into the final after eliminating Zambia by 4-2 in the early encounter.

Apart from the final match, the host, Kenya will face Zambia in the third playoff.

It was not an easy task for Tanzania to reach the stage following the strong opposition from Kenya which targeted the trophy.

Players who converted for Tanzania Copa Coca-Cola team were Mohameed Rai, Edward Bernard, Nyerere Paul, Frank Stephen, and Innocent Mtoi.

Also Read

Kilimanjaro Boys to kick off Cecafa against Kenya

Women's Champions League switching to group format

Lionel Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize

The team head coach, Abel Mtweve commended the players for a spirited show and asked them not to be satisfied with the victory.

"We are facing a strong team and we need to show our ability, we are here for silverware and currently, we are fighting for East Africa zone as we are the only team from the region," said Mtweve.

Tanzania Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Pindi Chana also commended the players for the victory and asked them to work hard and win the trophy.

Also present was the Inter-Secondary School Games (Umisseta) Vice Chairman, Vitalis Shija who said the battle is yet to be won and believes the boys will put on a spirited display against Zimbabwe.