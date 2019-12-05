Tanzania: NSC Imposes Ban On Kigamboni Marathon

The National Sports Council (NSC) yesterday imposed a one year ban on the Kigamboni International Marathon, allegedly for organising this year's contest without following right procedures.

The slap was announced by NSC Acting General Secretary Neema Msitha, during a press briefing in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

She insisted that all marathon organisers must first get blessings from NSC before staging any events.

"Of late, there has been an influx of marathon competitions in many parts of the country with most of them being organised without following the right guidelines and procedures, something which is against the laws that govern NSC," Msitha said.

She added that most of the organisers of marathons run them without having their teams registered at NSC, no traffic control, lack of first aid services (Ambulances), failure to provide drinking water to the runners at specific points along the roads, while some of them (organisers), she said; do not give required awards to the winners.

Moreover, Msitha pointed out that compiling all the shortcomings mentioned, what follows is cheating as well as misunderstandings among the organisers, athletes and other sports stakeholders in the country.

She therefore urged that all necessary documents required for anybody to organise marathon contests of all levels (national, regional and district) will only be provided by NSC through Athletics Tanzania (AT), upon being fully convinced that all requirements are met.

"According to the laws of NSC, organisers of marathon events are supposed to pay 1 per cent of the tickets sold or entry charges to the sports council, which is channelled towards development of various sports activities in the country," she said. This year's annual Kigamboni International Marathon was held last Sunday.

However, one of the Kigamboni International Marathon organisers who spoke on condition of anonymity said they have not yet received official information from NSC and will only comment henceforth.