South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Government and Google South Africa Host Digital Skills Launch, 5 Dec

4 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
The Limpopo Provincial Government will hosts digital skills launch in partnership with Google South Africa. The main goal for this partnership is to train citizens to acquire digital skills that can help them grow their business and careers by 2022. Furthermore assist jobseekers and SMMEs.

Limpopo Province chosen as digital community in an effort to scale digital skills in the province. The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will give a keynote address during the launch. Some of the key fundamental elements that will be discussed include; how stakeholders have harnessed digital skills in addressing socio-economic issues in the province, the impact of digital skills on SMMEs and jobseekers who have gone through the programme and signing of MoU by the premier and Google South Africa. The launch will be attended by government officials, business leaders, community leaders and academia.

