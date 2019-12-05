South Africa: Coalition Coalescence - ANC and DA May Just Have to Work Together

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Contrary to the expectations of many, coalition politics has not made politicians more honest, nor cities better run. But this may be about to change, if voters have their way.

The coalitions running some of SA's metros and towns are not improving service delivery and may, in fact, be increasing the levels of corruption and patronage. At the same time, the ANC, the DA and the EFF have all been competing against each other to take over the City of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Eastern Cape is calling on parties to work together to remove the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, the UDM's Mongameli Bobani. It's possible that coalitions involving the bigger parties could be on the horizon.

The horse-trading in Joburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay has revealed how powerless voters are between elections. Citizens are reduced to bystanders as smaller parties with tiny constituencies request powerful positions, participation in tenders, and in at least one case, demand the renaming of a road.

Service delivery suffers because of increased patronage, as public money is doled out to people to keep their constituencies happy, and financial decisions are made for political purposes, rather than for the good of...

