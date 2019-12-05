Nigeria: Court Didn't Ask Ex-Governors to Refund Pensions - NBA Official

5 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The immediate past Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Monday Ubani, said on Thursday that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos never ordered former governors to refund pensions collected from their states.

Ubani said what is clear from the landmark judgement delivered by the court on the suit filed by the Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) is that the Attorney General of the Federation has been directed by the court through Order of Mandus to initiate court action challenging the state laws authorizing the disbursement of emoluments to ex-governors, more so when such former chief executive officers of the states are collecting salaries and allowances in their current positions in government.

He said the correct and plausible interpretation of that judgement is that not until the state laws are invalidated by the court in a fresh suit to be instituted by the AGF, it would be wrong to hold the view that ex-governors have been ordered to refund the emoluments they have so far collected from their states' treasury as a result of the laws their states Houses of Assemblies have previously enacted.

Those laws, according to him, must first and foremost be invalidated by a court of law.

He said: "It is hoped that the Attorney General of the Federation will comply with the judgement of the court and institute the said action and let us see whether the laws can be invalidated by the court, after which the issue of refund will be resolved on whether such is possible and practicable.

"It promises to be an interesting case whenever the Attorney General of the Federation commences it. However, I am of the firm view that the most practical way to stop the payments to the ex-governors is to request the various States House of Assemblies where such laws have been enacted to annul such laws by following the recent example of Zamfara State House of Assembly. It is easier and less cumbersome that way.

"Whether monies already collected could be refunded is another kettle of fish. It will throw up arguments like whether monies collected when the laws was legitimate can be refunded. As I said earlier, it promises to be an exciting case when it is eventually commenced."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.