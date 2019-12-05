Nigeria: Delta Assembly Jerks Up 2020 Budget By N6.2 Billion

5 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Sorokwu

Asaba — The Delta State House of Assembly has jerked up and passed the 2020 State Appropriation Bill of N395 billion, up from the initial N389 billion presented to the House last month by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill 2020 Wednesday, followed the process of the House, going through a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere and seconded by Austin Chikezie from Aniocha South, before the House dissolved itself into the House Committee on Supply for the report consideration and onward to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations.

At the Committee of Supply chaired by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, the House considered the report in line with the proposals made by the Finance and Appropriations Committee Chaired by Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu.

According to the House, critical scrutiny was done in the various sectors and the amounts proposed by the Committee, while necessary amendments were made to arrive at the adjusted budget.

Having considered the report of the Finance and Appropriations Committee, the Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere moved a motion for the chairman Committee on Supply to resume his seat as Mr Speaker to report progress and was seconded by Hon. Felix Anirah from Sapele.

Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori reiterated the House properly scrutinised the recurrent and capital expenditures which increased the initial proposed budget of three 389 billion naira presented to the House by the governor to new N395 billion.

With the addition, the capital expenditure now stands at N223 billion while the recurrent expenditure is N172 billion.

Thereafter the Majority Leader, Owhefere moved a motion for the House to take the third reading and pass the bill into Law and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Innocent Anidi from Ethiope East, before being adopted.

