South Africa: Fana Hlongwane Testimony - Mcebisi Jonas Was Not Offered Money At Infamous Saxonwold Meeting

analysis

In a somewhat reluctant appearance before the Zondo Commission on Wednesday, businessman Fana Hlongwane backed testimony previously given by Duduzane Zuma: that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was not offered a bag of cash by the Guptas during a now infamous October 2015 meeting at Saxonwold.

Fana Hlongwane had to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission, and it showed.

The businessman, who became something of a household name in South Africa due to his alleged misconduct surrounding the Arms Deal, seemed both weary and grumpy in the course of his short appearance.

"I am peripheral to this matter," Hlongwane complained more than once.

The matter in question was a meeting held on 23 October 2015 at the Gupta family residence in Saxonwold, and attended by Hlongwane, former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Here's what all three men agree on: that such a meeting indeed took place; and that it was initially scheduled for the Hyatt Hotel and subsequently moved to Saxonwold.

It is in the content of the meeting that the participants' accounts differ. Jonas says that it was at this meeting that he was both cajoled and threatened...