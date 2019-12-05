South Africa: Eastern Cape Breaks Drought Records - With No End in Sight

analysis

Long-term forecasts for summer rain to break the devastating drought in the Eastern Cape do not look promising, according to the South African Weather Service.

Data gathered for the spring season show record low rainfalls in the province and record high temperatures -- with Graaff-Reinet one of the hardest-hit towns. Despite the heat and the drought, residents of several Karoo towns have been given access to clean drinking water through the work of Gift of the Givers.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers says a team led by hydrologist Oom Gideon Groenewald has so far found and set up eight boreholes in drought-hit Graaff-Reinet, all producing drinkable water. The team is busy with a ninth borehole.

He said they had also drilled and found drinkable water in Adelaide:

"We also drilled for five more [boreholes] in Adelaide. Two we handed over to farmers with more than 200 labourers and three are being used to supply water to the community. All these boreholes are producing drinkable water. Oom found water for us in four places in Bedford. All produced drinkable water and another one in Middelburg."

He said Gift of the Givers had also sunk 15 boreholes in Makhanda,...