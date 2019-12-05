South Africa: Hopetown Rapists Handed Hefty Sentence

press release

Three accused hit with a hefty imprisonment for their senseless atrocious actions. On Monday, 02 December 2019 the Kimberley Regional Court handed down a life imprisonment to Generico Tuku (34), 25 years' imprisonment to Meldon Pietersen and 20 years' imprisonment to Vernon Philiso (24).

On 15 July 2015 at about 3am in the morning a 29-year-old female victim was on her way home and accompanied by her friend. During their journey they were accosted by four males who assaulted them and chased the male friend away with stones. The accused coerced the victim to a small corner behind Steynville High School where they took turns raping her.

The accused were charged with rape, kidnapping, assault grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and robbery. The victim died of natural causes while the case was still on trial. The forth accused was acquitted of all charges.

The sentencing comes during a time when the country is commemorating the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children. The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri applauded the meticulous work done by the investigating officer, Sergeant Frans Louw and all who aided with the investigation. SAPS remains relentless and resolute in preventing, combating and investigating crime, in quest of safe and secure communities as envisaged.