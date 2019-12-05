Tanzania: World Bank Delighted By Projects' Progress

Arusha — The World Bank (WB) has appreciated the way government development projects in Arusha Region have been well implemented, reiterating its willingness to release 450m USD for the next phase of Productive Social Safety Net (PSSN) programmes.

The appreciation was made after Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Richard Kwitega presented a report to development partners yesterday, on how the over 34.3bn/- government projects had been implemented through Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) in the region between 2015 and 2019.

The WB Task Team Leader, Mr Michele Zini, stressed that the Bank was satisfied with the implementation of the projects in all areas, including improvements in education, health, individual income generating activities, road infrastructures, livestock and agriculture.

"It is very impressive to hear that households have been able to improve their livelihoods through various income generating activities.

We have also been told that improvements in road infrastructure have contributed in pupils' enrollments as roads are now passable, but also due to remarkable improvements in school infrastructures such as classrooms, hostels and staffs' houses," he said.

The USD 450m PSSN Fund, whose allocations are set to take off any time from January (once the government preparations are over), is for nation-wide projects.

He reiterated that due to impressive developments of the projects, the new ones are set to reach as many needy beneficiaries as possible, for the same purpose of poverty eradication. Reading the report, the RAS said that the target was to reach over 62,000 poor households but they succeeded to reach over 47, 000 so far.

Mr Kwitega said that there were so many needy people (in more than 62,000 households) in the region, and all would be reached in the coming PSSN projects since the needy identification approach/technique had already been improved.

He explained that the government projects had many benefits as they also served as gender balance tools since there was equal division of labour in families.

"This happens especially in households whose fathers/husbands abandoned their families due to abject poverty.

Having heard that their wives became TASAF beneficiaries and had already stepped ahead through the (TASAF) Livelihood Enhancement Programmes (LE), they returned back and fully support their couples in all income generating activities," he revealed.

The RAS stressed that most of the projects, including the newly introduced health centres were completed, some of which had already become operational.

Some health centres, most of which were located in remote areas, were able to even offer advanced services like radiation, laboratory services and surgeries, especially to expectant mothers, added Mr Kwitega.