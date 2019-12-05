South Africa: Former Councillor Sentenced for Murder in Motherwell Court

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

52-year-old Aaron Nyikilana was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Monday 2 December for a murder that took place on 2 January 2018.

Mr Nyikilana, a former councillor of ward 54 and also a tavern owner in NU12, Motherwell, was searching for persons that took part in a fight at his tavern the previous night. He found Lindokhule "Docs" Marcus, 23-years-old and his friends in the street. After confronting him and ordering him to get into his black BMW, Marcus refused and started running away. Mr Nyikilana then chased him and shot him in the back with his firearm.

Mr Nyikilana was arrested shortly afterwards and his firearm (licenced) was confiscated.

On Monday he was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and his firearm surrendered to the state as the court found him unfit to own a firearm.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie applauded the sentence and praised all the role players and detectives that ensured a lengthy jail sentence. He also added "Firearm owners must adhere to the law. To own a firearm comes with a responsibility and one cannot just use it as one pleases or as an outlet for rage. Murder is a serious offence, and using a firearm to commit the crime has even deeper consequences. We hope that this court outcome will serve as a warning to all firearm owners to be responsible and accountable for owning a firearm at all times."

