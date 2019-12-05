South Africa: ANC Keeps IFP Predator Out of Jozini

5 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

On a dramatic day in local government politics, when the African National Congress regained the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance in the City of Johannesburg, the largest municipality in the country, the ANC had solid performances in three of the four by-elections in the last round of them for 2019. This included a key hold in Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal. The DA also retained a competitive seat in Knysna.

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 3 (KwaJobe) Jozini ANC 53% (48%) IFP 45% (45%) EFF 1% (4%)

KwaJobe is situated in the basin surrounded by the Mkhuze game reserve and iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Ward 3 has rural villages and a tribal authority. Jozini municipality includes the towns of Jozini and Mkhuze, and is the gateway to a number of provincial game reserves and parks. It is part of the Umkhanyakude District in the far north of the province.

This is a battleground district which leans to the ANC because of the outsized support for the party in the Umhlabuyalingana municipality. In 2016, the ANC pipped the IFP at the post in Jozini. However, the party came two seats short of an outright majority. In 2018 the ANC lost a ward in Jozini to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.