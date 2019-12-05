South Africa: ANC Keeps IFP Predator Out of Jozini

analysis

On a dramatic day in local government politics, when the African National Congress regained the mayoral chain from the Democratic Alliance in the City of Johannesburg, the largest municipality in the country, the ANC had solid performances in three of the four by-elections in the last round of them for 2019. This included a key hold in Jozini in KwaZulu-Natal. The DA also retained a competitive seat in Knysna.

KwaZulu-Natal

Ward 3 (KwaJobe) Jozini ANC 53% (48%) IFP 45% (45%) EFF 1% (4%)

KwaJobe is situated in the basin surrounded by the Mkhuze game reserve and iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Ward 3 has rural villages and a tribal authority. Jozini municipality includes the towns of Jozini and Mkhuze, and is the gateway to a number of provincial game reserves and parks. It is part of the Umkhanyakude District in the far north of the province.

This is a battleground district which leans to the ANC because of the outsized support for the party in the Umhlabuyalingana municipality. In 2016, the ANC pipped the IFP at the post in Jozini. However, the party came two seats short of an outright majority. In 2018 the ANC lost a ward in Jozini to the...