Nigeria: How 2 Suspected Kidnappers Were Set Ablaze in Bayelsa - Police

Yenagoa — The Police Command in Bayelsa State on Wednesday confirmed the burning of two suspected kidnappers in Otuagala Community in Ogbia Local Government Area by a mob.

The suspected criminals were allegedly involved in the kidnap of three students of the College of Health and Technology, Otuogidi.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the two kidnappers were arrested on Tuesday evening with two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 rifles.

He said shortly after men of the command arrested the criminals, a mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death.

He said, "Following a tip-off, on December 3, at about 1625 hours, a combined team of policemen and the vigilante group, combed Otuagala forest, in Ogbia Local Government Area.

"The team rescued the three students of College of Health and Technology Otuogidi, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the December 2.

"The victims were in good condition. Meanwhile, two kidnappers were arrested and two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 rifles were recovered from them.

"However, angry mob from the Community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death."