Nigeria: Lyon to Dickson - I'll Probe Your Administration

5 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has inaugurated a 59-member Transition Council set up by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to scrutinise the accounts of the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson's administration.

He said that was needed for appropriate action when he takes over on February 14, 2020.

Lyon, while inaugurating the transition committee at the party secretariat in Yenagoa yesterday, urged it to develop and identify failures of the outgoing administration, and also proffer possible solutions to tackle the economic, security, developmental, infrastructural and the several other areas that often affected the machinery of government negatively.

The governor-elect who also set out a 12-point term of reference for the committee, including the close monitoring of the out-going governor's dealings with banks and financial institutions and scrutinising bills passed into law within the past four years, said they will also interface with the outgoing administration for a smooth hand-over/take-over and receive hand-over documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Other mandates of the committee include; analysing hand-over notes and to identify and prioritize important or urgent issues confronting the in-coming government; to review preliminary assessment of the balance sheet of government with particular emphasis on checking the status and liabilities of government and the cash flow position of the government including specific x-raying on relationship with all banks and financial institutions.

Lyon noted that though the challenges before the APC and the incoming administration were enormous, his government will focus on ways to address the challenges for the good of Bayelsans.

Chairman of the transition committee and former acting governor of the state, Werinipre Seibarogu, promised to fulfil the terms of reference handed to the committee.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.