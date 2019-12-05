South Africa: Cousins to Appear in Court for Murder

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects who are alleged to be cousins are expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 5 December 2019 facing separate charges of murder.

The suspects' court appearance follows two murders which were allegedly committed at Khunotswane village near Zeerust. According to the information, the body of a 38-year-old man was found by a family member in a pit toilet on Monday, 2 December 2019. Police were informed and investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly killed by his 20-year-old cousin who was ultimately arrested on Tuesday, 4 December 2019.

It is alleged that after killing his cousin, he attempted to commit suicide by consuming a cleaning detergent. As a result, he was admitted in hospital, but was discharged the same day. Subsequent to his recovery, he admitted to the police that he was an accomplice in the murder case in which the body was found on Monday 2 December 2019. Furthermore, he disclosed to the police the name of the suspect who allegedly committed the crime.

Moreover, he admitted that he is the suspect in a case of murder in which the body was found in a pit toilet on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at the same village of Khunotswane by a family member.

Following an intensive investigation, the 37-year-old suspect was traced and arrested for the first murder in which the body was found in a pit toilet. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects and the deceased are related. The motive of the incidents is unknown at this stage.

We can confirm that the social media reports that the bodies were found headless were untrue.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and welcomed the arrests. She said that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails.

"ZizojikaIzinto - Turning the tide against crime."

