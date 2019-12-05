South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Nine Awaiting Trialists Who Escaped From Springs Court, Including Four Murder Suspects

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape from custody of nine (09) awaiting trial prisoners; and have since launched a manhunt for the men who escaped from Springs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon, 04 December 2019. Four of the escapees had made an appearance in Court for alleged murder committed in Kwa-Thema in March 2019 and possession of firearm, while the other suspects were appearing for housebreaking and theft, possession of drugs, trespassing and for being in the Country illegally.

The escaped suspects are:

Murder and Possession of Firearm (Kwa Thema)

1. Phumlani Tshabalala

2. Mzandile Master Mbatha

3. Mduduzi Richard Sithole

4. Mongiseni Cyprian Langa

Housebreaking and Theft (Springs)

5. Sibande Sibekezele Xulu

Possession of Drugs (Springs)

6. Clayton Donovan Booysen

7. William Reddinghuiz

Trespassing (Springs)

8. Augustine Mahlalela

Illegal immigrant

9. Anock Nyirenda

Police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating these escapees. Members of the public are warned not to confront the prisoners, particularly the murder suspects (see attached picture) as they are considered to be dangerous and possibly armed, but to rather contact the nearest police station should they spot the wanted suspects. Information may also be conveyed anonymously by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 at all hours, while tip-offs can also be given by utilising the My SAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone.

