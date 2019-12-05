South Africa: Robbers Cut Off Half of Farmer's Ear in North West

A farm attack in the North West has left a farmer with half an ear.

The 66-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Monday on his farm in Rietfontein, Hartbeespoort.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the incident took place at 02:00.

"It is alleged the victim was asleep when the suspects woke him up and demanded money. They cut off part of his right ear with a sharp object, took his hunting rifle and revolver from the safe as well as a fridge, cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

"The victim was admitted in hospital in a serious condition. The suspects are still at large, and no arrests have been made. Our investigations are continuing," said Makau.

She added a case of house robbery was being investigated.

Source: News24