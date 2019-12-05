Sudan and Chad Issue a Joint Statement

5 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo concluded an official one-day visit to Chad ,where he met Chadian president ,Idris Debi and his government.

Daglo was received, at Khartoum airport by Ibrahim Jabir, member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Major General Accountan Osama Siddiq Gadallah, the Secretary General of the Council.

He has discussed with the Chadian president the strategic relations between the two countries and the nature of the tasks in the transitional period to achieve peace.

Daglo praised the role of Chadian president, Idris Debi in hosting the 300,000 Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

The member of sovereignty council, Mohamed Hasan al-Ta'ayshi affirmed in a press statement the importance of the visit to activate security measures in boarders between the countries to prevent crime, smuggling and the damage of economy in Sudan and Chad.

He said the two sides has signed a joint statement, where they reaffirmed their common determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two side has also praised the development in the political process in Sudan, affirming the necessity to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, calling all the armed movements to give priority to dialogue and national interest.

The two sides stressed to activate the role of Chadian - Sudanese joint forces to secure borders and movements of individuals and goods.

They also affirmed the need to reactivate commercial and economic exchange and transit trade through Port Sudan, according to the agreements signed between the two countries.

In refugees, the two sides pointed to create an appropriate environment for their voluntary and gradual return.

The statement said that the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo expressed gratitude for the Chadian president for hospitality and passion for peace issues in Sudan and his keenness to support the peace process.

