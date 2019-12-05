Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Hosts a Dinner in Honor of a Swedish Delegation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, held a dinner banquet in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening (December 03) in honor of a Swedish delegation from Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) which is carrying out intensive training programs for Somali diplomats in Mogadishu and Stockholm.

The banquet was attended by the Minister of Defense, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Ali Mohamed, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, MPs, the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Mohamed Isak Aden, the Ambassador of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mr. Staffan Tillander and the ambassadors accredited, as well as a number of high-ranking Somali dignitaries.

Somalia and Sweden have strong relations, cooperation and strategic partnership that enable them to engage side by side in friendly and fruitful interaction in a way that serves their interests and the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.