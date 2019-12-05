Egypt Continues Biggest Wave of Arrests of Journalists Since 2014

5 December 2019
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)
press release

The list of journalists arrested in Egypt since the start of a wave of anti-government protests in September keeps on getting longer, with four more arrests in the past ten days. This is the biggest crackdown on media personnel since the protests that followed Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's takeover as president in 2014, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says.

Solafa Magdy, Hossam El-Sayyad, Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Shaker are the latest to be detained. In all, at least 22 journalists have been arrested since the protests began in late September, according to RSF's tally. Of the 22, only eight have been released.

Magdy, a freelance reporter, El-Sayyad, a photojournalist who is Magdy's husband, and Salah, a blogger, were arrested in a Cairo café on 26 November, while Shaker, the editor of the Rosa Everyday newspaper, was arrested at his home in Toukh, 35 km north of Cairo, on 28 November.

Magdy, El-Sayyad and Salah are friends of Esraa Abdel Fattah, a journalist held since 12 October, and they had drawn attention to the fact that she was tortured during interrogation after her arrest. Like Fattah, Magdy was beaten and insulted after arrest for refusing to give her interrogators the password to her Facebook account.

A state security court has placed all four in preventive detention on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist group and, in Magdy's case, also spreading false news.

"The rate at which journalists are being arrested is unprecedented since Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became president," said Sabrina Bennoui, the head of RSF's Middle East desk. "The fact this crackdown on media personnel is continuing although the street protests have been suppressed is all the more worrying."

Magdy, El-Sayyad and Salah are known internationally for their coverage of protests and because they themselves participated in the revolution that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Many people around the world have launched campaigns calling for their immediate release.

They were arrested just two days after a high-profile raid on the Cairo-based online newspaper Mada Masr, one of Egypt's few remaining independent media outlets, in which four of its journalists were held for several hours. The raid was prompted by an article about President Sisi's son.

Egypt is ranked 163rd out of 180 countries in RSF's 2019 World Press Freedom Index.

Read the original article on RSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RSF

Most Popular
Egypt
Human Rights
Media
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.