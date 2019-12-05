Nigeria: Court Orders DSS to Transfer El-Zakzaky, Wife to Kaduna Correctional Centre

5 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

A High Court on Thursday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to transfer the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zinat, to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna, to allow his lawyer's easy access to him.

Justice Gideon Kurada, the Trial Judge's order was a sequel to the application by Haruna Magashi, counsel to the IMN leader, at resumed hearing of the main suit in Kaduna, eight months after the last hearing in April.

The IMN leader and his wife Zinat are standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges, in another court.

Kurada had on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely to enable him to serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal, in Yobe.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, Magashi who held the brief for Femi Falana, SAN, the lead counsel to the IMN leader and his wife, applied for his client's transfer to the Kaduna Prisons, now known as Correctional Centre.

Magashi told newsmen shortly after the case was adjourned to Feb. 6, 2020, for hearing, that the team of counsel to the IMN leader had always had difficulty whenever they want to see him at the DSS detention facility.

He added that the Counsel would have easy access to the IMN leader and his wife if transferred to the correctional facility in Kaduna and that would speed up the trial of his clients.

The order equally took the team of prosecution by the storm, when the prosecution counsel, led by Dari Bayero, appeared in court set to continue with the trial of the IMN leader and his wife.

Bayero, also Director Prosecution at the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice, told newsmen that his team was ready for the trial, but it was stalled.

He, however, said that the team would appear set for the trial on the adjourned date of Feb. 6, 2020.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.