Rwanda: Domitilla Mukantaganzwa Appointed Chairperson of Law Reform Commission

5 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Rwanda Law Reform Commission is charged with examining existing laws, advocating and implementing changes in the legal system to make the laws better suited to the needs of society.

Former Executive Secretary for National Gacaca Jurisdiction, Domitilla Mukantaganzwa, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Rwanda Law Reform Commission (RLRC).

Not much has been heard about her ever since 2012 when Gacaca trials officially closed.

In a memo dated December 4, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente noted that President Paul Kagame appointed Mukantaganzwa to the position to start work immediately.

Mukantaganzwa comes to fill the void left by Aimable Havugiyaremye, who was last week appointed by the Cabinet as the Prosecutor-General, replacing Jean-Bosco Mutangana, who had held the docket for three years.

The RLRC is charged with examining existing laws, advocating and implementing changes in the legal system to make the laws better suited to the needs of society.

It aims to strengthen the rule of law, good governance and effective administration of justice.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.