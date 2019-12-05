Rwanda: Domitilla Mukantaganzwa Appointed Chairperson of Law Reform Commission

Rwanda Law Reform Commission is charged with examining existing laws, advocating and implementing changes in the legal system to make the laws better suited to the needs of society.

Former Executive Secretary for National Gacaca Jurisdiction, Domitilla Mukantaganzwa, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Rwanda Law Reform Commission (RLRC).

Not much has been heard about her ever since 2012 when Gacaca trials officially closed.

In a memo dated December 4, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente noted that President Paul Kagame appointed Mukantaganzwa to the position to start work immediately.

Mukantaganzwa comes to fill the void left by Aimable Havugiyaremye, who was last week appointed by the Cabinet as the Prosecutor-General, replacing Jean-Bosco Mutangana, who had held the docket for three years.

It aims to strengthen the rule of law, good governance and effective administration of justice.