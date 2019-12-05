Rwanda - PSG Deal - How Social Media Reacted to the Partnership

Rwanda and French Football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday announced a three-year sponsorship deal. This was Rwanda's second partnership deal with a football club following on a three year deal with Arsenal FC last year.

Explaining the deal, Rwanda Development Board's CEO, Clare Akamanzi told The New Times that partnering with PSG, a famous European club is another platform to take Rwanda to the world.

The sponsorship agreement will promote Rwanda's tourism destinations and Made-in-Rwanda initiatives such as fashion, arts and coffee and tea.

It was also revealed that Rwanda will be the exclusive suppliers of coffee and tea at Parc des Princes, (PSG's home stadium) with effect from next season.

The New Times compiled social media reactions from selected individuals about the Rwanda-PSG partnership.

Every year, we see growth of our tourism and export products, which indicates that the marketing efforts are paying off, as we saw with the huge success in the arsenal deal. This is why we can afford to invest in other marketing partnerships such as with @PSG_English https://t.co/QyDclrmkcH

-- Clare Akamanzi (@cakamanzi) December 4, 2019

#VisitRwanda au Parc des Princes! pic.twitter.com/JiHbM3lteP

-- Belise Kariza (@BeliseKariza) December 4, 2019

Being a origin of coffee is nothing if we don't know what to do with it. #Rwanda is going to be the exclusive suppliers of coffee and tea at Parc des Princes, following the sponsorship agreement agreement. @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli @Zemedeneh @PSG_English https://t.co/m1CLZlrFb9

-- Alemayehu (@Alemayehu3A) December 4, 2019

What sectors stand to benefit the most?

Tea and coffee. These industries should be getting ready to export.

Anyone who drinks tea and coffee at the stadium will be served Rwanda sourced tea and coffee.

We #BBINonsense @kipmurkomen @AnneWaiguru @NdindiNyorohttps://t.co/oZqHyyTbrY

-- KamauD (@kamuiri) December 5, 2019

@PSG_inside alerted Rwanda about the opportunity following the impact of the @Arsenal deal. Other football and sports clubs across the world have expressed interest to work with Rwanda - @RDBrwanda's CEO @cakamanzi to @Bycollinsmwaihttps://t.co/3SVIFyu0Qh

-- Dolapo Aina (@DolapoAina) December 4, 2019