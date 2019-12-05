Nigeria: Fragile Nigeria Fears Chaos Over Festive Season

5 December 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — NIGERIA'S domestic intelligence agency said it had uncovered plots to destabilise the West African country during this festive season.

The Department of State Services (DSS) said so-called undesirable groups planned to do this through protests, mass action and violence.

"These predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks," said DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

"Considering the implications of these on public safety and national security, the Service wishes to warn the anti-democratic elements responsible for these heinous plots to desist forthwith from their inglorious acts."

Consequently, DSS advised parents to discourage their children from being influenced to break the law.

"Similarly, Heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order," the DSS spokesperson said.

Afunanya assured that the organisation and other sister agencies were on high alert to ensure peace and security were maintained in all parts of Nigeria before, during and after the festive periods.

Africa's most populous country with an estimated over 200 million people, is vulnerable to violence particularly attacks by the Islamist Boko Haram group.

In recent years, it has been beset by protests by separatists clamouring for self-rule in the eastern parts of the country.

There have also been sporadic, deadly demonstrations by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, which is protesting its ban.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

