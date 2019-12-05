Kenya: Chapa Dimba Prospect Itching for Spain Trip

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Abdalla Maro, who turns out for Garissa-based side Berlin FC, won the Golden Boot award after emerging top scorer during the North Eastern Region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals last week.

For his exploits, the 17-year-old became the first player to be drafted into the select side that will travel to Spain for a 10-day training camp in May next year. The Chapa Dimba All Star team will play friendly matches against academy teams of top Spanish La Liga clubs. Abdalla says this is a dream come true after narrowly missing out last season due to documentation issues.

"Last season I was selected but I was missing some documents hence couldn't travel. This time I have all the documents and can't wait to board that plane to Spain," Abdalla told Nation Sport.

Abdalla is a huge Real Madrid fan and hopes the trip to Spain will be the beginning of his professional football career.

"I started playing football from a young age and I love the game. I know through Chapa Dimba I can get noticed by scouts and kick start my career. This (playing football) is what I want to do for the rest of my life and I have worked really hard to get this far. It hasn't been an easy ride but at least I can see light at the end of the tunnel," he added.

The tournament moves to Mombasa for the Coast Region finals to be held at Bomu Stadium this weekend. The venue will also host the national final in June next year and Abdalla hopes to lift the title with Berlin.

"Our target is to win the national trophy and we are working so hard to achieve this. However we know it won't be easy but we want to prove to the world that in North Eastern there is talent too and we can compete against youth from other regions and win," said Abdalla.

Berlin FC are now two-time winners of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom North Eastern Region title.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
External Relations
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.