Kenya Finish Fourth in Copa Africa

5 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenya finished fourth in this year's Copa Coca Cola Under 16 Africa Cup after losing 2-1 to Zambia in the third place playoff at the M-Pesa Foundation Academy in Thika on Thursday.

Sifue Kuse's brace in the third and ninth minutes secured bronze for the visitors as Kenya got their consolation through Elisha Joel's sixth minute penalty.

It's a big slump for the hosts who were the defending champions having won the inaugural edition last year in Nakuru.

Kenya coach Daniel Lenjo said the competition was an eye-opener.

"We didn't get what we expected but the experience gained is a plus. We will go back to the drawing board and hopefully recapture the title next year," said Lenjo.

Zambia coach Weluzani Zulu was satisfied with the third-place finish.

"We leave like winners because we are now one step closer to getting the title. We'll be back next year with a more confident approach toward the competition," said Zulu.

