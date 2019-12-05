Kenya: State Distributes Relief Food to Flood Victims in Isiolo

The government has started distributing food supplies to families affected by floods in Isiolo County.

More than 500 families in Iresaboru, which is among the most affected areas, Thursday benefited with 5,500 kilogrammes of rice, beans and cooking oil.

The families were displaced by floods occasioned by the ongoing heavy downpour that has seen River Ewaso Nyiro break its banks.

Garbatulla Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde said the residents also benefited with mosquito nets and aqua tabs for water treatment to prevent outbreak of diseases.

ROADS IMPASSABLE

The ongoing rains have rendered all roads leading to the area and those linking it to Kombola, Modogashe and Sericho impassable.

Mr Ali Hassan, one of the affected residents who received the relief food, lauded the government for responding quickly to their humanitarian plea.

"We are happy that the government has listened to our cries," said Mr Hassan.

MEDICINE

Mr Kamonde appealed to the county government to equip the local dispensaries with anti-malaria drugs and other medicines to deal with expected cases of water borne diseases.

"The area also needs to be sprayed against flies that spread Kala-azar and which have already been spotted," said Mr Kamonde.

He appealed to residents living along River Ewaso Nyiro to move to higher and safer grounds to prevent further loss and damage to property.

Meanwhile, Isiolo County Director of Meteorological Services John Nguyo has asked the county government to help relocate families living near the river and its tributaries, warning of continued flooding.