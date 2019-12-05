Ghana: Trade Show Seeks to Connect Local Manufacturers to Global Networks

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Organisers of the 6thagrofood & plastprintpack West Africa tradeshow have echoed their commitment to provide opportunities for manufacturers in Ghana to connect and tap into global networks so they can upgrade technology and machinery.

Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, Paul Marz said the tradeshow, slated for December 10 -12 at the Accra International Conference Centre Grand Arena which focuses on food processing, Agrofood, packaging, printing, plastics will have exhibitors from 17 countries.

The exhibitors will come from Belgium, China, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Turkey.

Topics to be discussed include Food processing, value chain market analysis, african continental free trade agreement - challenge or opportunity for the food and packaging sector?-, and financing your business: where to go and who to approach?

Others are agrofood and packaging facing the 21st Century: What impact do big data and digitalisation have? And organic, fairtrade and other certifications.

Mr Marz disclosed this during various courtesy calls with the Ministry of Business Development, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Food and Beverage Association of Ghana and National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme.

The courtesy call provided an opportunity to throw more light about the upcoming West Africa Agrofood and PlastPrintPack and how Ghana can leverage on the technology and opportunities from the various countries participating in the show.

He said, "This is an opportunity for local producers to enhance their products and packaging. The show is very helpful for the exchange between Ghanaians, West Africans and international professionals to have such platform. We hope to achieve technology and know-how transfer from the international companies to Ghana and West Africa producers, thus enabling high-level local food and drink production instead of importation."

Agrofood& plastprintpack West Africa which is organised by the German trade show specialist fairtrade Messe will be complemented by a high-level conference programme on the food processing value chain, finance and packaging.

