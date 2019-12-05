Ghana: Kurt Okraku Chairs Juvenile Committee

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named an eight-member Juvenile Committee of the FA, with GFA President, Kurt Okraku as chairman.

According to an FA statement, the FA President decided to lead the Juvenile Committee in pursuit of his desire to revive Ghana football from the grassroots.

Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo is the Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members are Mensah Agbovor, Eugene Jaquaye, Amidu Abdulai, Michael Fiaduse, Kasim Abubakar and Daniel Boateng.

The Juvenile Committee will be responsible for formulating policies for the development, control, promotion, management, organisation and administration of juvenile football in Ghana.

Thec, among other duties, will formulate regulations for the re-positioning of juvenile football in the country and assist in the formation and management of the National Juvenile Teams (both male and female).

The committee is also tasked to instill discipline, fair play, patriotism and sportsmanship in juvenile football in the country.

The committee, as part of its work, will aim at igniting passion in the juvenile football sector (formerly called colts football) which is the bedrock of Ghana football.

Meanwhile, the newly-constituted National Women's League Committee, which is chaired by Madam Hillary Boateng, held its first meeting at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday.

The committee's maiden meeting was to bring all the board members up to speed with plans to restart the women's competitions across the country and to discuss strategies geared towards improving all female club competitions.

