Ghana: Hundreds Turn Out for Cowbell Bike Caravan in Tamale

5 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D Abayateye

The 2019 edition of the Cowbell Bike Caravan came off at the Tamale Jubilee Park over the weekend with thousands of cycling enthusiasts participating in the event.

The event, which formed part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of the brand, saw participants, both young and old ride across the streets of Tamale in a bid to promote safe cycling and healthy living through exercise.

At the end of the 22-km exciting ride, distinguished participants were presented with cowbell souvenirs for their efforts.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Mr Joseph Ashong, who spoke to the media after the event, said he was impressed with the patronage and congratulated participants for making the event a successful one.

"Cowbell bike caravan is an event that has been with the brand for more than a decade now and we are committed to making it much better in the coming years," he stated.

He added that: "we believe that aside professional cycling, Ghanaians can adopt cycling as a form of exercise in building healthier bodies. Cycling culture in Tamale is big and we would want to encourage it, at the same time educate the cyclist on safety precautions while on the road."

Mr Ashong further indicated that the bike caravan provides an opportunity to unearth professional cycling talents.

Over 100 prize packages which include bicycles, cowbell souvenirs and products were presented to the participants of the event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.