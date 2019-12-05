South Africa: Bigger Picture for Blitzboks As Season Starts in Dubai

analysis

The opening leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC World Sevens Series in Dubai, which starts in the Emirate on Friday, is the first in a six-month, 10-tournament search for the perfect 13-man Blitzboks squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Coach Neil Powell is as meticulous as his Springbok fifteens colleague Rassie Erasmus, and everything the South Africa Sevens team do during the World Series campaign, will be geared towards Olympic success.

Winning the World Series in 2020 is far from the main prize. It's a step along the way to Olympic glory and completing unfinished business from Rio 2016 when the Blitzboks took home a bronze medal.

But to reach their main goal the Blitzboks have planned carefully and will treat each of the 10 World Series tournaments as a building block towards Tokyo 2020. It's not that they aren't trying to win the World Series, it's just that each tournament will have specific targets that are greater than simply winning the final on a Sunday.

Because of the depth of talent in the Blitzbok setup, Powell has to juggle his resources and give every player a chance to make a claim for one of those Olympic places....