Africa: Angola Joins FIA

4 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola was admitted on Wednesday, in Paris, by the World Sports Council, as a member of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The decision is expected to be ratified Thursday at the FIA General Assembly.

The president of the Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FDM), Ramiro Barreira, considers it a moment of historical landmark.

"It is important to say that Angola, through FADM, was elected a member of the International Motorcycling Federation, in the city of Monte Carlos, in Monaco.

These are two very special moments, culminating in a long process of formalities and dating, "he said.

For Ramiro Barreira, Angola's entry into both organizations will bring numerous benefits, especially in meeting international standards, absorbing training aids, developing young driver projects, certifying sports stewards, and supporting international development.

