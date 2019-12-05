Uganda: Mckinstry Makes U-Turn As Cecafa Makes Changes

Ivan Sserubiri was a surprise choice as Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry sought a replacement for injured Wakiso Giants midfielder Kirizestom Ntambi for the team preparing for the Cecafa Championship.

The Northern Irishman went on highlight some of the URA midfielder's attributes as he looked to add more physicality to the team ahead of the championship that starts on Saturday.

"There are no number sixes in the league that have the same physicality and style that he has. For football, it's not necessarily having the best twenty players in the UPL. It's about having players who together well and answer different questions," McKinstry said after Monday's training session.

It was therefore baffling that the player was one of four players released from the Cranes camp48-hours later as the KCCA and Proline contingent joined their counterparts yesterday.

The others include current league top scorer Steven Mukwala who has scored 10 league goals for Maroons as well as Wakiso midfielder Hassan Ssenyonjo and young goalkeeper Jack Komakech.

26 players consequently took part in yesterday's training session for the tournament that also underwent further changes and is not set to be held at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Domestic football governing body Fufa had earlier communicated Bugembe and the Njeru Technical Centre as the host venues before the decision was taken following pressure from TV partners Azam.

Following the withdrawal of Ethiopia, there were also further changes made with the nine teams expected to take part now divided into two groups.

Uganda is now placed alongside Burundi who they play in the opening game on Saturday as well as Eritrea,Somalia and Djibouti.

Cecafa Challenge Cup

GROUP A: Uganda, Burundi Eritrea,

Somalia, Djibouti.

GROUP B: Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan,

Zanzibar.

*December 07-19 at Lugogo

Games live on Azam TV