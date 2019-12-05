South Africa: Stubborn Infection Lands Archbishop in Hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital.

In a statement from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah Tutu said he had been admitted to hospital to receive treatment for a stubborn infection.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition," said the statement.

Earlier this year, Tutu and his wife were in high spirits when they cast their special votes in the 2019 General Election at their Milnerton home.

Well-known around the world for his anti-apartheid activism, Tutu, who turned 87 last year and is now retired, has kept away from public life in recent times.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has for over two decades battled with prostate cancer.