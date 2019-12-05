Uganda: Mutebi Proud of Academy Graduates

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is eagerly anticipating the day he will name a starting team featuring only academy graduates.

This is after watching three of a number of academy graduates play a starring role as KCCA brushed aside Proline with a 4-0 score line to conclude the StarTimes Uganda Premier League first round.

Sam Ssenyonjo, the latest in a long line of academy graduates poked home the opening goal at the stroke of half time for his third goal in four games.

The impressive Nicholas Kasozi added a rare goal for KCCA's second before two academy graduates Allan Okello and Julius Poloto took center stage late on.

Okello scored the third goal with his long range strike deflected past Proline goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

Poloto, a second half substitute who was accorded a standing ovation on his return after nine months out with an injury then played delightful through ball for Okello to slot in the fourth, his sixth of the season.

"These are the kids on which this project was built on. They know the club. Because this one is schooled he understands what he does, immediately and that makes the coach happy. Because when you make a substitution you are looking for a solution," Mutebi said of Poloto's substitution.

"The crowd appreciates that he is a KCCA boy, they appreciate, and they are looking for this kid. Just as you saw (Steven) Sserwadda. These are the boys who are darlings to their fans. We are going to reach a time when all 11 players are from the academy and our fans appreciate that," he added.

Joseph Kafumbe and Mustafa Kizza are the other academy graduates that started the game with the latter, a left wing back having scored four times and provided eight assists in 12 games this season.

Reigning champions KCCA will start the second round four points behind leaders Vipers.