Ghana: Teshie Lekma Road 40 Percent Complete - Final Completion Date Set for June 2020

5 December 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu, has assured the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the 7.5-kilometre road will be completed and handed over in June 2020.

With the construction of the road being undertaken by M/S GS International, at a cost of GH¢87,883,579.00, which is being borne by Government, Alhaji Abass Awolu told the President that one of the two carriageways is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Teshie Link, which is located within the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, has been left unconstructed for 30 years. It begins from the main Teshie Highway, through the LEKMA Hospital, and terminates on the Spintex Road.

The works involve the construction of the Teshie Link (7.5km) into an asphaltic concrete dual-carriage.

The main components of the Works for are described in Table 1.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.