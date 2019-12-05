Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod for Gh¢394 Million Ningo-Prampram Sea Defence Wall

5 December 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, has cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project.

Describing it as a "happy day for him", President Akufo-Addo stated that Ningo-Prampram is potentially one of the most important tourist destinations in Ghana, adding that it cannot be a proper tourist area if nothing is done about the erosion.

In addition to the project protecting lives and property from destruction by tidal waves, the President indicated that the project will involve the reclamation of land, and the establishment of a mini-harbor to bring value to the project.

The Ministry of Works and Housing awarded the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project to Messrs Bridge Global Consolidated Limited, the Contractor, on 18th October, 2019 at a Contract Sum of GH¢393,966,300.00. The Project Consultant is the Hydrological Services Department.

The Contractor, Messrs Bridge Global Consolidated Limited, is currently mobilizing to start the construction works.

The proposed coastal protection system under the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project is meant to protect a coastal stretch of 5 kilometres, and will be completed in four (4) years.

The scope of works under the project entails the construction of an armour rock revetment; the construction of a system of groynes; and the reclamation of land.

Significantly, the works under the Ningo-Prampram Coastal Protection Project will protect the Ningo-Prampram coastal stretch against beach erosion and flooding.

The work will boost fishing activities, protect livelihoods, improve sanitation and health, facilitate the development of civil infrastructure, develop tourism infrastructure and promote tourism, protect social infrastructure, enhance future physical development, and create jobs.

