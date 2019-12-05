South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Accra for Working Visit to Ghana

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Accra, Ghana, this evening - Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - on a Working Visit aimed at strengthening the already existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and Ghana.

The President's visit to Ghana follows his conclusion earlier today of a successful Working Visit to the Republic of Guinea.

Tomorrow President Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation in talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House in the capital Accra.

The two Heads of State and Government will preside over the signing of agreements between South Africa and Ghana to establish a Bi-National Commission which will elevate relations from the status of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation which had been chaired at Ministerial level.

President Ramaphosa and President Akufo-Addo will also co-chair the Ghana-South Africa Business Round Table as part of reinforcing economic and political relations between the two nations.

South Africa is one of the largest foreign direct investors in Ghana, mainly in mining, communication, beverages, retail and franchising. Several South African companies are operating in Ghana, including MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Shoprite, Goldfields, Standard Bank, First National Bank, Barclays/Absa, Multichoice and South African Airways.

President Ramaphosa's Working Visits to the Republic of Guinea, Ghana and Togo - on Friday 06 November 2019 - provide an opportunity for South Africa to explore new areas of cooperation with the three partner states and to promote increased trade and investment flows to the mutual benefit of the peoples of the four countries.

The visits will also create a platform for President Ramaphosa to engage with his counterparts on matters of mutual interest in South Africa's quest for a peaceful and prosperous continent in line with the aspirations of the African Union's transformative Agenda 2063 as well as reform of the global governance system.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the following Ministers: International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza; Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; State Security, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Fikile Majola.

Issued by: The Presidency