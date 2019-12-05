Cameroon: Echos D'ELECAM - Electoral Board, Commissions Accelerate Work

The elections governing body has put an effective machinery in place to ensure that the twin municipal and legislative elections of February 9, 2020 are hitch-free.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Enow Abrams Egbe during its session as of right that took place on November 29, 2019, said the institution has to publish the list of candidates of the twin municipal and legislative elections of February 9, 2019 in the coming 10 days. This means that has to be done by this December 10, 2019.

It is in respect of the provisions of Section 126 of the Electoral Code that, "Within no less than 60 days to the date of the poll, the Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the list of candidates." To live up to expectation, members of the Electoral Board have been spending the middle night candle to scrutinise the nomination papers for the twin elections submitted by willing political parties. At the Directorate General of Elections on December 4, 2019 there was studious calm as the Electoral Board members concentrated on the files. Access to their working hall was forbidden to strangers. Officials of ELECAM disclosed that they do work up late hours of the night.

Besides the Electoral Board members, other staff of ELECAM were also seriously at work mostly behind close doors. The Head of the Communication Division of ELECAM, Patience Elango told Cameroon Tribune that the Director General of Elections, Erik Essousse had earlier signed a service note creating 14 commissions to cater for every minute part of the twin elections. She said the commissions were working simultaneously with a palpable proof being canopies that were erected within the premises of the institution to enable every commission have working space. A member of the Logistics Commission who asked not to be named, said they had been working on the electoral kits, and other materials. In liaison with field staff of ELECAM, they are ensuring that every necessary material should be available and at the right places on the day of polls for any dysfunction will greatly impact the electoral process. It was also revealed that each commission has to report the level progress during the statutory ELECAM Board sessions as of right. Reliable sources also disclosed that the Communication commission was working round the clock, preparing communication, kits, gadgets, reporting on every aspect of the preparations. A press centre has been set up where journalists are received, attended to with modern communications means put at their disposal either to do research or broadcast information from the centre.