South Africa: Fritz Joubert Was Allegedly Out On Bail for Robbery With Aggravating Circumstances At Time of Death - Report

5 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Fritz Joubert, the Eastern Cape man who allegedly bludgeoned Anele Hoyana to death and was subsequently killed in a scuffle with police over the weekend, was out on bail on a robbery charge at the time of his death.

According to a report in Dispatch Live, police in Bloemfontein opened a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances and crimen injuria against Joubert earlier this year.

The report states that the trial was set down for the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on January 21, according to Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

It is alleged that Joubert, who would have turned 45 on Thursday, pointed a gun at two police officers outside of a KFC in Bloemfontein before driving off with their car keys. Shuping told the East London-based publication that when Joubert was arrested on April 10, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He appeared in court for the first time on May 31 before returning on August 26 and 27.

News24 previously reported that Fritz allegedly killed Hoyana and held his two children hostage on his smallholding and was shot dead during an apparent scuffle with a police officer over the weekend.

The drama unfolded on the Geluksdal farm in Gonubie on Saturday, where a 45-year-old "farm owner" had allowed his friend, his friend's wife and their two children to live temporarily, said Captain Hazel Mqala.

Mqala said the men had been socialising in the early hours of Saturday morning when an argument ensued and escalated to a physical fight on the deck outside the farm house.

"The farm owner assaulted this 40-year-old male friend with his fists and a rifle butt, resulting in the victim sustaining severe head injuries," she said. Anele will be buried on Saturday on the family farm in Kwelerha, East London.

The NPA wasn't immediately available when contacted by News24 for comment. The story will be updated once the comments are received. - Compiled by Ethan van Diemen

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.