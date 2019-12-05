Botswana: TSL College, a Local Education Brand

analysis

Following their successful graduation ceremony for the class of students of 2016 - 2018, Tremendous Service Limited, TSL College has branded itself as a private education and training provider of choice. The Maun based learning institution is pursuing quality and excellence by responding to the demands of the industries in our community. The learning programs offered are in consonant to what research deems as careers-in-demand. Some of the programs that are currently being offered include Bookkeeping and finance, Food production, Professional Safaris' guides, Early childhood education and Business administration. In line with the Governments dream of diversifying the economy through developing and supporting the manufacturing industry, TSL is not about to be left behind in the course of things. The institution is introducing a Manufacturing program to enlighten Batswana so that they could tap onto the opportunities as they come.

TSL College is pursuing the strategies as described under the Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan. The Government approved plan has several initiatives meant to improve the quality of education such as the introduction of pre-primary program in all public primary schools. The aim is to introduce numeracy and literacy to learners at a very early stage. TSL is training the human resource for such a noble structure. The college is even offering hospitality and tourism programs beyond level four, which will be the level that would be offered at secondary school through the multiple pathways system.

Addressing the graduates during the ceremony, the Operations Manager for 'Delta Air' who is a board member of the institution, Mr Albert Scheffers advised them to go out there and provide solutions through quality services. He cautioned that it is not always that one will get a job in an already established organisation, hence they needed to think of ways on how to remain relevant in the society using the skills that they have acquired. It is these skills and knowledge that have become the main indicator of the level of readiness of every country for a further economic and cultural growth in the 21st century. It is knowledge that has become the engine of the social, economic and cultural development in today's world and Tremendous Service Limited (TSL College) is providing that knowledge.