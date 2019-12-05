South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Calls On the Nation to Play Part in Ending Gender-Based Violence

press release

Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane issues a call to action to the nation to play your part in ending Gender-Based Violence

As the country reaches the midway point of International 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children (16 Days of Activism Campaign) focused media attention continues to shock us with horrific incidents of gender-based violence and femicide.

The closing of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign is on 10 December 2019. The theme for this year's campaign has been: Enough is enough - 365 days to end gender-based violence and femicide.

"Let's be reminded that 365 days refers to South Africa's commitment to a year round campaign to eradicate GBVF through constant activism. Let us also acknowledge that Gender-Based Violence and Femicide is a Societal Problem - The violence on women and children continues unabated despite the efforts of government and civil society," said Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

The department once again calls on South Africans to play your part in raising awareness on the rights of women to your family and friends. As President Ramaphosa indicated in his address at the official opening of 16 Days of Activism, gender-based violence affects all of us, and so none of us can be impartial or indifferent.

"Every South African must commit to a year-round awareness campaign and constantly be vigilant, to report abusers. We want the whole country to say, Enough is Enough - 365 Days to End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide," said Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Against this, partnerships must happen to fast-track implementation.

How to play your part:

Increase awareness and visibility: Incorporate GBVF key messages in all speeches, discussions, addresses.

Utilise GBVF Posters in your spaces.

Display the GBVF National Pledge in all public spaces, like places of work, worship, shopping centres, events, schools etc. and encourage men to sign.

Partner with government, business, media houses, private sector in hosting GBVF events and heighten communications around GBVF.

Leverage on other mega events such as sporting events, national days, themed days, conferences etc. to spread messages on ending GBVF.

Host lectures, debates and discussions on GVBF on topics such as eradicating patriarchal attitudes.

Host leaners competitions on equality, justice and human dignity.

Host engagements with men and boys to encourage positive masculinity.

Utilise your social media platforms to condemn any form of GBVF.

Report any act or sign of gender-based violence.

Join www.for-women.co.za - a hub for survivors and victims who need help and corporates who can offer help.

The department encourages all men to sign the National Pledge which calls on South African men to become actively involved in ending all forms of violence. It is not only about being a good man, father, husband and co-worker. It goes beyond that to men not allowing violence in all its forms to take place. Men can do this by calling out other men who insult, denigrate, abuse, or treat women like objects. Men need to be active players in activist efforts to end GBVF.

Find the National Pledge, and resources at www.women.gov.za (Media Room - 16 Days of Activism)

Issued by: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities