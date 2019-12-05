South Africa: Alleged Drug Trafficker Appeared in Pongola Magistrates Court

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Soares Alfredo (40) briefly appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Wednesday facing charges of dealing and possession in drugs.

A joint operation between the Hawks' Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime unit, Pretoria Crime Intelligence, Jozini and Pongola police members led to the arrest of Alfredo after they intercepted his vehicle that was transporting drugs from Mozambique to Gauteng province following a tip off.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed four bags of crystal methamphetamine (Tik) with a street value of approximately R2.7 million concealed in a spare wheel. He was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

Alfredo was remanded in custody and he will appear again on 11 December 2019 for legal representation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.