South Africa: Alleged Drug Trafficker Appeared in Pongola Magistrates Court

Soares Alfredo (40) briefly appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Wednesday facing charges of dealing and possession in drugs.

A joint operation between the Hawks' Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime unit, Pretoria Crime Intelligence, Jozini and Pongola police members led to the arrest of Alfredo after they intercepted his vehicle that was transporting drugs from Mozambique to Gauteng province following a tip off.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed four bags of crystal methamphetamine (Tik) with a street value of approximately R2.7 million concealed in a spare wheel. He was subsequently arrested and charged accordingly.

Alfredo was remanded in custody and he will appear again on 11 December 2019 for legal representation.