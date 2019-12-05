South Africa: Acting MEC Ravi Pillay Visits Hospitalised Woman Injured in Alleged GBV Attack, 5 Dec

press release

Acting Kwazulu-Natal Premier, Mr Ravi Pillay, to pay a hospital visit a woman whose limbs were chopped off allgedely by her husband

In a gruesome incident of extreme torture and violence directed at women and children, a 35 year-old woman from uMkhuze in northern KwaZulu-Natal had her arms chopped off and her skull cracked during an attack carried out allegedly by her husband.

The shocking attack took place on Tuesday in Mkuze in full watch of the victim's 2-year-old child. She was then airlifted to St Augustine Hospital where she is currently undergoing a number of surgical procedures including one to re-attach her arms.

Acting Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Ravi Pillay, will visit the woman in hospital. The Acting Premier will also give details about another gruesome gender-based violence incident that happened in KwaMashu where a pregnant woman was killed allegedly by her partner.

The two cases are some of the most gruesome cases of gender-based violence recorded in the province since the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign.

