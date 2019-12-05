South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Delivers Closing Remarks to the National Artisan Development Conference, 6 Dec

press release

Deputy Minister Buti Manamela to deliver closing remarks to the National Artisan Development Conference 2019 In Durban, KZN

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela (MP), will deliver closing remarks to the 3rd National Artisan Development Conference at the Inkosi Chief Albert Luthuli ICC Complex on the 06th of December 2019.

The National Artisan Development Conference take place between the 5th and 6th of December 2019. The conference is held under the theme "Implementing the National Artisan Apprenticeship Development Strategy". The theme aims to ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the progress of implementing the National Artisan Apprenticeship Development Strategy, including its challenges and successes experienced thus far and what lies ahead.

Issued by: Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology