South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Engages Contralesa On Marriage Policy, 6 Dec

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is scheduled to interact with the leadership of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) on marriage policy. This engagement is part of the dialogue with key stakeholders in the country on the development of a new marriage policy which will form the drafting of a new marriage act. It will focus on the role traditional leaders could play in the solemnization and registration of customary marriages.

Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, Chairperson of the Eastern Cape CONTRALESA, will address the dialogue ahead of the keynote address by Minister Motsoaledi. This will be followed by a panel discussion to focus on the limitations of the current marriage law, among other pertinent issues. The theme of the marriage policy dialogue is: Embracing the indigenous and cultural practices in the marriage law while observing Constitutional values such as equality, non-discrimination and human dignity.

