South Africa: Drug Dealer Held in Calvinia

5 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
A joint operation between Calvinia SAPS and Crime Intelligence yielded positive fruits when a drug dealer was brought to book.

Yesterday, 04 December police received information about suspected drug dealing around Calvinia. The information was promptly operationalised, leading to the arrest of the drug dealer. The suspect, a 47 year old male suspect from Kuilriver was found in possession of 50 mandrax tablets, 26 grams of tik and R2600 cash. The seized drugs are estimated at R13 600.

The Station Commander of Calvinia, Lt Col Vincent van Wyk applauded the members for the job well done by taking drugs from the streets.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Calvinia Magistrates court soon.

Police investigation continues.

